Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CRF opened at $8.48 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,012 shares in the company, valued at $371,021.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.