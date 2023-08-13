Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of CRF opened at $8.48 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,012 shares in the company, valued at $371,021.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
