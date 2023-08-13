Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.56

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 113,815 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $229,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

