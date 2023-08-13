CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Reduced by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,735 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 169.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $80.84. 1,442,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

