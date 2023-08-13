Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVALF remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Covalon Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

