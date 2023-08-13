Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,998,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,986. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

