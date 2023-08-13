Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,085 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

