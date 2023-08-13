Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Shares in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,807,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,465,000. scPharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.0% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.08% of scPharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 16.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Featured Stories

