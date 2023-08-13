Cowen AND Company LLC Boosts Stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) by 949.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,038 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.89% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRW. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 816,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 350,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 284,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 199,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Arrowroot Acquisition Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

