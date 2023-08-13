Cowen AND Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Free Report) by 1,914.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,620 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in African Gold Acquisition were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 58,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGAC opened at $10.65 on Friday. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

