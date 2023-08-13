Cowen AND Company LLC Has $11.93 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,805 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.62% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 75,879 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $649.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

