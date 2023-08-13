Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVII stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

