Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 120,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $2,399,000.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit Price Performance

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19.

