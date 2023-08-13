Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $8.25 Million in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000. Slam comprises about 1.0% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.01% of Slam as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at $2,848,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Slam by 1,661.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 421,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 397,454 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at $5,349,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slam in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Slam by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slam stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

