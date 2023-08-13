Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.12% of FTAC Zeus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZING opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

