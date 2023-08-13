Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.87% of StoneBridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 359,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 97,252 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APAC opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

