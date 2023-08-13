Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 9,300 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $47,337.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164,716 shares in the company, valued at $46,648,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $47,337.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,648,404.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 21,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,877.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 9,155,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,326,404.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 98,833 shares of company stock worth $498,543. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

