Credit Suisse Group Raises GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised GoodRx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoodRx

GoodRx Stock Performance

GoodRx stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.75, a PEG ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.06. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after buying an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 250,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 248,593 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.