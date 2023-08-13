Creditcoin Market Capitalization Hits $50.86 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $50.86 million and $19.52 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 247,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

