Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.27 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $77,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,191,936 shares in the company, valued at $49,187,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,168,214.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086,221 shares in the company, valued at $72,489,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $77,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,191,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,187,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,972,931 shares of company stock worth $48,301,117. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after buying an additional 3,721,248 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,508,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

