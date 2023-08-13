Critical Review: Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) versus Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evolv Technologies and Palo Alto Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Palo Alto Networks 0 4 37 0 2.90

Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 2.83%. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus price target of $243.77, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Evolv Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -41.13% -28.52% Palo Alto Networks 3.32% 50.01% 2.57%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Palo Alto Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Palo Alto Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million 20.57 -$86.41 million ($0.97) -7.89 Palo Alto Networks $5.50 billion 12.12 -$267.00 million $0.63 345.97

Evolv Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palo Alto Networks. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palo Alto Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats Evolv Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall; and DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company offers cloud security, secure access, security operations, and threat intelligence and cyber security consulting; professional services, including architecture design and planning, implementation, configuration, and firewall migration; education services, such as certifications, as well as online and in-classroom training; and support services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

