Crypto Snack (SNACK) Price Reaches $0.0033

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $52.36 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

