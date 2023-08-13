CUBE Price Hits $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. CUBE has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $9.98 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One CUBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

