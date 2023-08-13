Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Update

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cullman Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CULL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the first quarter worth $119,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 41.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the period. 8.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

Cullman Bancorp stock remained flat at $10.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cullman Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CULL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.