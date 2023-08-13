CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

CVR Energy stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $42.21.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,075,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,068,000 after buying an additional 424,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

