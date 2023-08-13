CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $181.50 million-$186.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.14 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.63 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.59.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average of $146.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

