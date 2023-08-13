CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28, reports. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $169.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.59.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

