CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $726-736 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.63 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Stephens raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.59.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.71. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.