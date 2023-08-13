DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBS Group Stock Performance

DBSDY traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.31. 17,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.26. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $110.10.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3798 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DBSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. HSBC raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DBS Group

About DBS Group

(Get Free Report)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.