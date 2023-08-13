Decred (DCR) Price Hits $14.84 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $228.65 million and $1.26 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $14.84 or 0.00050496 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00186352 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028735 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,406,981 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

