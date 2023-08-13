DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0308 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $5.44 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00185457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028732 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.