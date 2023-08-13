Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,398. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.83. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.