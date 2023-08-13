Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.16.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $435.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

