DEI (DEI) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $209.98 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00283103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

