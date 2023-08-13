DEI Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $54.31 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00283290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

