Dero Market Cap Achieves $50.24 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $50.24 million and approximately $19,078.31 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00012388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,405.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00283445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00776907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00535114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00060258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00122344 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,791,892 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

