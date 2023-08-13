Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 330 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AON were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AON traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.80. 505,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.49. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.