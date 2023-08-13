Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 491 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Comcast were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,602,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $46.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

