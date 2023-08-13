Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 2,283 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 113.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,427,000 after buying an additional 4,339,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,804,000 after buying an additional 113,450 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.18. 2,381,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,837. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

