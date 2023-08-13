Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.16. 2,262,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,012. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

