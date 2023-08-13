Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Target were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.05. 3,803,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

