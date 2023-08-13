Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.43 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,502 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $528.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The stock has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $538.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.