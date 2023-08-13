Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,566 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in HP were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in HP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in HP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

HPQ traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $32.77. 4,356,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,248. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.