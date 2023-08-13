Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

Citigroup stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,973,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,083,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.