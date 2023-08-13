Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 2,103 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in eBay were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,826,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

