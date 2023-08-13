Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

VLO stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.06. 3,420,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,431. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

