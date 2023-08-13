Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in General Electric were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

General Electric stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.60. 3,562,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

