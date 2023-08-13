Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target to $1.50

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of KORE Group from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:KORE opened at $0.90 on Friday. KORE Group has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KORE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KORE Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

