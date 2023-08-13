Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $29.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus cut NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie cut NeoGames from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.38.

NGMS opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGames

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,719,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,507,000.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

