Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 35.6% in July

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,200 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.0 days.

Diageo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962. Diageo has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

