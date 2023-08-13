Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 35.6% in July

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,200 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.0 days.
Diageo Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962. Diageo has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.
Diageo Company Profile
