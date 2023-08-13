Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FANG opened at $149.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

